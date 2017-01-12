Tyga Announces European Tour Dates — Will Kylie Jenner Join Him Overseas?

REX/Shutterstock

Tyga’s musical career is blowing up in a BIG way! The ‘Gucci Snakes’ rapper just announced his European tour dates that will take him from London to Paris! The only question is, is the gorgeous Kylie Jenner joining him overseas? Find out, here!

Kylie Jenner, 19, must be SO proud of her man! Not only is Tyga, 27, a huge success in the US, he’s now expanding his musical empire all the way to Europe. The rapper announced his new tour dates on Jan. 12, listing the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, and France as the confirmed countries. The tour will take place from Feb. 23 – Mar. 1, but can Kylie stand to be away from her beau for that long?

Seeing as Kim Kardashian traveled with Kanye West on his Saint Pablo tour, we can’t imagine Kylie won’t tag along with Tyga. The makeup maven is head over heels in love with the tattooed hip-hop star and probably won’t pass up the chance to see him make his European debut. Neither Tyga nor Kylie have publicly commented on his tour yet, so this is all just speculation. That being said, we don’t have to remind you of how inseparable they’ve become over recent months.

The couple’s PDA has been OFF THE CHARTS lately. Every platform from Snapchat to YouTube is covered in their sexiness and admiration for each other. Remember that video where Tyga puts his hands over Kylie’s boobs in nothing but a soaking wet T-shirt? That was just the beginning! The stunning reality star has been Snapchatting PDA-packed videos in which she literally sucks Tya’s tongue for all her fans to see. If you thought their LA presence was racy, just wait until they travel to Paris (the city of love) together!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Kylie will join Tyga on his European tour travels? Tell us below!

