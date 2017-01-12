Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: How Her ‘Hating’ Friends Are Just Bringing Them Closer

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are heating up, but we hear that Selena’s squad isn’t totally on board with their budding relationship. That doesn’t bother them one bit, though — in fact, the haters are simply bringing Sel and her new beau closer together! Here’s how.

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are an item — whether anyone else likes it or not! “Abel is extremely protective of Selena right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively, “Especially since her friends are hating on her for being with him. He doesn’t think that’s fair. When a relationship is over it’s over, period.”

It does seem like he and Selena got together a little soon after his split from Bella Hadid, 20, but you know what they say…the heart wants what it wants!

Here’s the silver lining: backlash in their social groups has actually succeeded in making their relationship stronger, the source adds. “It’s all good. He and Selena are bonding like crazy and he’s going to make sure she gets all the love she needs from him,” the insider reveals. “He’s been digging Selena for a while.” Okay, how cute is that?

As we previously told you, Selena is head over heels for The Weeknd! “She has a type of guy, and he is it,” an insider shared with us exclusively. She loves that he “treats her like a queen” when they hang out, and thinks he is “a real gentleman”. So sweet.

If you haven’t seen the steamy pics of them making out on their date in Santa Monica, CA, then what the heck are you waiting for?! Click.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s nice that Selena and The Weeknd don’t care what anyone says about them? Tell us if you’re rooting for them as a couple!