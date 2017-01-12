REX/Shutterstock

There’s no confirmation that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are officially a couple, but after photos surfaced of them kissing on Jan. 11, they’re the duo everyone can’t stop talking about! So, if they are an item…what should be call them? We’ve come up with a few ideas — but we need your help in picking the best one!

Abelena? Seleekend? Fans began flooding Twitter with ideas for Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd’s couple name almost immediately after photos were released of the pair kissing and PDAing on Jan. 11. The pics, which showed the hot new duo leaving dinner in Santa Monica the night before, had everyone speculating whether or not they were a new item, and the buzz still has not died down!

While most fans are thrilled Selena seems to have found herself a new man, other Twitter users are somewhat disappointed that she broke girl code — after all, Bella Hadid, 20, is sisters with Gigi Hadid, 21, who’s best friends with Taylor Swift, 27, and Sel, and Bella just broke up with The Weeknd at the end of 2016! The supermodel even unfollowed Selena and her ex on Instagram after the photos came out. Eek!

It seems like The Weeknd may have had the 24-year-old on his mine even when he was with Bella, though. His album, Starboy, came out in November, and the song, “Party Monster,” includes a lyric about wanting an “a** shaped like Selena.” Could that be the reason Selena posed for a practically naked Instagram photo with her butt on full display just hours after the PDA pics were released?! The superstars have yet to comment on the status of their relationship, but we definitely have our eyes on them!

