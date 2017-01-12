The Weeknd’s highly-anticipated video for ‘Party Monster’ has finally dropped, and you can WATCH it right here. So is his new flame Selena Gomez in it? Well, sort of…

The Weeknd, 26, and Selena Gomez, 24, are totally dating! He dropped his latest visual from Starboy today, Jan. 12, and in it, he surrounds himself with Selena doppelgängers, basically proving that the pair is now A Thing. Watch “Party Monster” above!

Fans freaked out when a photographer shared a photo on Jan. 12 of Selena on Instagram baring her butt. They took it as evidence that Sel would be starring in the video for “Party Monster”, and of course now we know that it turned out to be untrue — but the women in the video do look a lot like the “Heart Wants What it Wants” singer! For example, Zoe Aggeliki Mantzakanis, one of the models in the video, bears an uncanny resemblance to Selena.

Though she didn’t appear in the video herself, Selena and The Weeknd succeeded in grabbing everyone’s attention on Jan. 10 when they were caught in a steamy make-out session while on a date in Santa Monica, CA. We’ve heard that Sel thinks he’s “charming”, and is already falling hard for the singer!

The Weeknd also took to Instagram on Jan. 11 to tease the video’s release, sharing an intense image of himself with red eyes:

💀 tomorrow 💀 A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

“Party Monster” was directed by BRTHR, the duo who also did his music video for “In the Night”. Their signature style is all over this video, and we’ll be watching it again and again!

Tell us what you think of the video for “Party Monster”, HollywoodLifers! Is it your favorite Weeknd video yet — or are you bummed that Selena isn’t in it?