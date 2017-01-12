The Weeknd Admits ‘Marriage Is Scary’: Should Selena Gomez Be Worried?

Cover your ears, Selena Gomez! In his interview with ‘GQ,’ the singer’s new man, The Weeknd, made a shocking confession: He’s totally afraid of marriage. Should Sel be worried about getting too serious with him!?

The Weeknd, 26, is getting real in his GQ profile! In the interview, he opens up about his plans for starting a family in the future, and the interview coincidentally came out on Jan. 12, just one day after his possible new relationship with Selena Gomez, 24, went public.

“I’m the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married,” he admits to the mag. “The first thing would be kids. Marriage is scary to me, man,” Okay, so so far, all we’ve seen of Sel and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel, were one batch of PDA-filled pics outside a Santa Monica restaurant, but if a romance is blossoming here, these comments might be a bit alarming to the 24-year-old.

Of course, still don’t know the exact nature of Sel’s relationship with the “Starboy” singer. In fact, the latest buzz is that she may actually just be appearing in his new music video for “Party Monster.” Here’s the evidence: The song features the lyrics “Like Selena, a** shaped like Selena,” the video comes out just two days after the pair’s PDA-filled date night AND a picture of Selena on Instagram from Jan. 11 features her showing off her — just guess….BUTT!

However, at HollywoodLife.com, we’re hearing that things are already heating up. “Selena gets passionate about things real fast and that’s exactly what she’s doing with The Weeknd,” our insider explained. “She finds him charming and is enamored by the person he is and the way he presents himself to her.” OOOO!

