The Weeknd Reveals Why He Chopped Off His Hair: Everyone ‘F*ckin’ Had It

Sometimes changes are good, and for The Weeknd, there were plenty of ’em in 2016. One of the biggest, perhaps, was his decision to cut off the long, spiked up dreads he was known for and debut a short ‘do instead. But why did he all of a sudden change up his look? Four months later, he’s finally revealing why!

The Weeknd, 26, once proclaimed he would NEVER cut his signature hair, so what prompted him to debut short locks on his new album cover in September? “I couldn’t walk around without seeing the f***in’ Weeknd hair,” he explained to GQ. “That’s what I called it. New artists, artists that have been around forever — I’m not going to say any names — but they were f***in’ growing their hair.”

The change also had to do with his new music: The long hair had basically defined him up until Starboy, and he wanted something different this time. “I worked really hard on this album,” he said. “And I felt like I need to relieve a lot of stress. [Cutting my hair] feels good because I get to blend in. If I want to go to a club, I can just go and I’m not there. I can go to a restaurant and I’m not there. I look like everybody else, which is boring, but maybe I just want to look like everyone else for a bit.”

Of course, that didn’t last long. The 26-year-old was majorly in the spotlight in November after he broke up with Bella Hadid, 20, but then performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which she was walking in, just days later. The pair remained amicable, and he kept a low profile in the weeks after — until he was photographed kissing an even bigger star, Selena Gomez, 24, on Jan. 10! Now, their relationship is blowing up the Internet, and he’s certainly not “blending in!”

