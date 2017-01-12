The Weeknd ‘Fell Hard’ For Selena Gomez After Her Powerful AMA’s Acceptance Speech

REX/Shutterstock

We’re still shocked that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are dating, and can’t help but wonder when and how their romance started. Of course, music brought them together! In fact, the Canadian singer ‘really fell hard’ for Sel at the AMAs, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com. Check it out!

Who could forget Selena Gomez’s moving acceptance speech for Favorite Female Artist at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20? One person who was completely mesmerized was none other than The Weeknd. “The Weeknd and Selena reconnected at the American Music Awards. Her acceptance speech blew him away,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her vulnerability and strength pretty much left him speechless. It was that night that he really fell hard for her and it was that night they exchanged phone numbers.” How romantic!

Long before the AMAs, the two had another encounter that left The Weeknd wanting more! “Selena and The Weeknd really hit it off at at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015. That’s where they really got to know each other,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There was chemistry between them back then, but The Weeknd was with Bella at the time. Had he been single he would have pursued Selena. He was really quite taken with her beauty and down to earth nature. Since then he’s always had a thing for her.” Who knew?!

One person who’s not too happy about this new romance is Bella Hadid, 20, and for good reason. It’s only been two months since she and The Weeknd split and Selena’s a friend…our was a friend. Ouch! “She just doesn’t understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd,” another source explained. “The least she can do is be private about it,” an insider told us. “Bella never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first out of courtesy, instead of making out with him in public for the whole world to see.” She does have a point!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised that The Weeknd fell for Selena while listening to her powerful AMA speech? Do you feel sorry for Bella?

