Taylor Swift Wishes Zayn A ‘Happy Z Day’ With First Look At ‘IDWLF’ Video — See Pic

Killing two birds with one stone, Taylor Swift wished Zayn Malik a ‘Happy Z Day’ AND gave fans a first glimpse of their highly-anticipated ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ music video. Dying to see the stunning sneak peek? We’ve got it right here!

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is literally the hottest song on the radio right now, and its music video might be airing sooner than expected! Taylor Swift, 27, shared a juicy sneak peek of the clip that also features Zayn Malik, 24, on Instagram today (Jan. 12), sending fans into a total frenzy. The song is featured on the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack, so it’s no surprise that the music video has a sexy-meets-dark and mysterious feel to it. That blue light is totally transporting us a world full of dangerous erotic fantasies!

In that exact same post, the “New Romantics” singer also wished Zayn a happy birthday! The former One Direction hottie, who turned 24 on Jan. 12, has been receiving an endless stream of birthday messages from fans and famous friends all over the world. Of course, his stunning girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, wrote one of the most memorable messages on Instagram. The model gushed over her honey, saying it’s an absolute honor to know and love him. So cute!

The Zayn and Taylor collaboration kind of came out of nowhere, but we’re beyond stoked that it happened! Remember when Zayn and the blonde beauty were feuding via Twitter? Taylor was dating Calvin Harris at the time, who was dissed by Zayn in a public rant. The beef went back and forth for a few days, but in the end, all differences were put aside. 50 Shades Darker is going to be an epic movie with an even more amazing soundtrack. We can’t wait for it to come out!

