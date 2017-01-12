‘Flip Or Flop’: Why Tarek & Christina El Moussa Were Told Not To Flaunt New Relationships

Courtesy of Instagram

Moving on already? Even though Tarek and Christina El Moussa have reportedly found new love interests, they’ve been told to keep all romances in the dark while filming the upcoming season of ‘Flip Or Flop.’ Find out the EXCLUSIVE reason why, here!

Flop Or Flop fans are used to seeing Christina, 33, and Tarek El Moussa, 34, as a married couple, but what happens now that they’re single? Surely they’ll find new love eventually, yet the fans may never know. “Tarek and Christina have been told not to flaunt new relationships while filming the next season of Flip or Flop,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Although it has been widely reported that they’re both dating other people, a lot of their fans will be devastated to see it on TV. The producers believe that they should be respectful of that as their success was built on being a successful and happy couple.”

Soon after going public with their separation, reports broke out that Christina was seeing her contractor, Gary Anderson. Gary was good friends with BOTH Tarek and the blonde beauty! But unfortunately, he also witnessed their marriage fall apart. When Tarek reportedly grabbed a gun and stormed out of the house (leaving Christina to weep and weep), Gary was her shoulder to cry on. As for Tarek, he’s reportedly been going back and forth with young nanny Alyssa Logan.

“Filming has now resumed, and despite the divorce, they are going to do scenes together,” the source continues. “The crew are a little nervous because obviously the whole dynamic has changed now but they are just going to have to get on with it. It is certainly going to be different now that their divorce has gone public.” You can say that again! Flip Or Flop is about to get a whole lot more serious, and much less romantic…unfortunately.

HollywoodLifers, would you want to see Tarek and Christina’s new flings on TV, or not?

