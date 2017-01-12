Mike and Rachel’s love story on ‘Suits’ is one of the reasons we tune in every week to watch the hit USA show. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE season 6 GIFs of key moments that will make you fall in love with them all over again. Plus, check out photos of Mike and Rachel from the start of their relationship to now!

Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel (Meghan Markle) have captivated fans since their first scene together back in the very first episodes of Suits. Six seasons later, and these two just can’t quit each other. They’re totally endgame.

The exclusive GIFs below will make you feel all the feelings. From Mike telling Rachel that he took the two-year prison deal to a sweet, gentle kiss between the longtime couple, you’re going cry all the tears.

Season 6 has been a whirlwind, with Mike getting out of prison in the ninth episode. Many fans are hoping that Mike and Rachel will finally tie the knot in the back-half of the season. Seriously, we’ve waited long enough for these two to get hitched!

Speaking of waiting, six new episodes of season 6 will begin airing Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on USA. The midseason premiere is directed by Patrick, who recently wed his PLL love Troian Bellisario.

The show will pick up immediately after the midseason cliffhanger that left Pearson Specter Litt in the hands of senior partners Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman). Meanwhile, Mike will be re-adjusting to life outside of prison and facing the reality that he is no longer a lawyer. You can catch up on the first half of season 6 on USANetwork.com

HollywoodLifers, are Mike and Rachel your favorite TV couple? Are you excited for the new episodes of Suits? Let us know!