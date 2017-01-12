Steve Harvey Slammed For Racism Of Asian Men Ahead Of Miss Universe 2017

Many people are NOT finding this Steve Harvey joke funny. During the Jan. 7 episode of his talk show, the comedian laughed about the idea of white or black women ever being attracted to Asian men — and days later, he’s still facing major backlash. Watch the clip here and let us know if you agree that it’s inappropriate!

Steve Harvey might come to regret this “joke.” On Jan. 7, he showed the cover of a 2002 book, How To Date A White Woman: A Practical Guide For Asian Men, and said that it would only need to be one page long: “Excuse me, do you like Asian men? No, thank you.” He then made the same quip about a book titled How To Date A Black Woman: A Practical Guide For Asian Men.

“It would be one page, too,” he laughed. “You like Asian men? No. I don’t even like Chinese food. It don’t stay with you no time. I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce.” Steve himself thought the joke was hilarious, and was cracking up, while most of the audience laughed along. However, now that the clip has gone viral, he’s come to learn that many people DON’T agree:

@FamilyFeud What Steve Harvey said about asians is racism at its worst. Then he laughs at his own hurtful remarks. Never watch again — Deplorable Tom (@TEU109) January 12, 2017

@IAmSteveHarvey what you said about asians is racist and hateful. Apologize I am done watching you. Good luck. — Deplorable Tom (@TEU109) January 12, 2017

Does #SteveHarvey get to keep his job after his racist comments about Asian men? — David Smith (@_smith113) January 12, 2017

Steve Harvey should just shut the entire fuck up. — ✭✭✭✭✭ (@Blaq__) January 12, 2017

The timing of this is especially interesting because Steve will be heavily in the spotlight in just a few weeks — he’s set to host the Miss Universe pageant on Jan. 29. Him hosting alone is likely to garner a lot of attention, because last year, he made a MAJOR flub by announcing the wrong winner on live television! Now, there’ll be even more focus on Steve in the weeks leading up to this big event.

Steve has yet to comment on the criticism he’s received, but maybe he’s just saving that for his big hosting gig!?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Steve’s joke was inappropriate? What do you think of him hosting Miss Universe again this year?