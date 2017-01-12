How do you think celebs get their flawless complexions? — Beauty masks, of course! Stars like the Kardashians, and Gigi Hadid are NOT afraid to snap their best facial treatment selfies and we’re obsessed! So, can you guess which stars are behind the beauty masks? Take our quiz!

Celebrities are SO candid these days about their diet secrets, beauty tips, and style tricks. Stars like Kim Kardashian, 36, and Katy Perry, 32, are pros at their beauty regimens, and they’ve put their secrets on social media for the world to see! SO, we rounded up the best beauty mask selfies from YOUR favorite celebs, and now it’s time to see if you can guess who’s behind the mask in our quiz, above!

Stars aren’t afraid to upload silly selfies, while testing out their favorite products. Celebrities are engaging with their fans in incredible ways when it comes to sharing their beauty treatments and favorite glam products. The Kardashians and supermodels like Gigi Hadid, 21, and Adriana Lima, 35, give us an up-close-and-personal looks at their insane wardrobes, how they become fit so fast, and much more!

Some of the world’s top beauty products are in everyone’s makeup bags thanks to celebs like Drew Barrymore, 41, and Shay Mitchell, 29. Shay documents almost every aspect of her life, from her vacations, to her wild glam sessions, and we’re obsessed. Drew has become a makeup guru, and her Instagram is filled with epic beauty snaps!

Whether celebs are traveling, getting ready for an awards show, or just simply sleep deprived from working so hard, they always reach for a beauty mask pick-me-up. And, by the flawless, glowing complexions of your favorite red carpet stunners, it’s obvious that beauty masks are the hottest trend that actually WORKS!

Take our quiz above to see how Hollywood’s hottest stars get glam, and see if you can guess the stars behind the beauty masks!

HollywoodLifers, were you able to guess all of the celebs behind the masks? Tell us below!