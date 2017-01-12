Youtube, REX/Shutterstock

Good grief! Soulja Boy is trying to escalate things in his feud with Chris Brown, this time posting up a drawing of himself with a machine gun in one hand and a boxing glove covering his other fist. Keep reading for more on his crazy new threat.

Soulja Boy, 26, just can’t stop needling Chris Brown, 27 about their upcoming boxing match, and now he’s throwing some high powered weaponry into the mix. He posted an Instagram drawing of himself Jan. 12 holding his favorite gun, a Draco AK-47 in his left hand while a boxing glove covers his right appendage, giving a clear diss towards Breezy

The drawing looks like it comes from t-shirts he sells in his merchandise line sodmg, so this could be another way that he’s trying to profit off of the upcoming fight against Chris. But it paints him in a pretty unflattering light, as Soulja is seen in just a pair of boxing shorts and the rest of his bare body is completely scrawny! He can’t take that gun into the ring with him, and he’s got no guns when it comes to his arms so Soulja is probably going to get crushed when he goes head to head with Breezy.

Draco A photo posted by Soulja Boy Tell 'Em (@souljaboy) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

Chris’ crew threatened Soulja with actual guns in an Instagram video back on Jan. 3 so this seems pretty par for the course in these two’s ongoing beef. We figured after they agreed to settle their differences in the boxing ring they’d dial it down with the weapons, but Soulja loves his Draco so that isn’t the case. He’s probably still a little bent over the fact that his Hollywood Hills home was burglarized Jan. 11 where thieves made of with $22,000 in cash and jewelry, but he needs to remember guns solve nothing!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will in in Soulja and Chris’ boxing match?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.