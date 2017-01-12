Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sistine Had To Work For His Approval For Sexy Lingerie Shoot

Courtesy of Love, Rex/Shutterstock

Sistine Stallone looks fantastic in her steamy ‘LOVE’ magazine advent calendar shoot, but we hear that she didn’t have an easy time when it came to getting her dad Sylvester’s approval beforehand. In fact, they had a little fight over the whole thing. Find out what went down!

Sistine Stallone, 18, might be all grown up, but that doesn’t mean Sylvester Stallone, 70, was keen on the idea of his little girl prancing around in her underwear for the world to see!

“Sistine had to fight hard to get her dad’s approval to do a photo shoot in her underwear,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “He was against it at first,” the insider adds, “Because he’s very protective of her and is having a hard time letting go.” Totally understandable — it’s hard to see your daughter leave the nest!

Sistine actually had to rally other family members for help because her dad was being so protective, the source also reveals. “She had to get her mom and her sisters [Scarlet, 14, and Sophia, 20] to help convince him,” the insider shares. “Eventually he gave the okay, but it was a tough battle.” Yep, Sistine won in the end!

Be sure to check out the sexy shoot right here if you haven’t seen the pics and video already. Sistine rocks a racy Marc Jacobs ensemble, sporting high-waisted lacy briefs that reveal her whole butt and a black lace-trimmed bralette. Lace gloves and black ankle boots complete the edgy look, but Sistine’s best accessory is her confidence!

🖤 @sistinestallone 🖤 by @douginglish @seanknight 🖤 @marcjacobs A video posted by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:28am PST

