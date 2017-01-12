REX Shutterstock

There comes a time when, no matter what media outlet you are from or what side of partisanship you align with, journalists need to stand up for each other, especially when their protected rights are being threatened. Shepard Smith of Fox News defended CNN against Trump’s recent accusations. See what the conservative TV anchor had to say about his liberal rival.

CNN and Fox News have always gone head-to-head as news sources on the opposite ends of the partisan spectrum, Fox being a conservative outlet, while CNN is considered liberal. In an important moment in journalism, Fox News anchor Shepard “Shep” Smith voiced his opinion on President-Elect Donald Trump’s recent accusations against CNN.

Here’s what Shep had to say about @realDonaldTrump 's criticism of the media #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/92umEbMjD3 — Shepard Smith (@ShepNewsTeam) January 11, 2017

“President-Elect Trump today told CNN’s Jim Acosta that his organization amounts to fake news,” the 52-year-old reporter began his newscast. “CNN’s exclusive reporting on the Russian matter was separate and distinctly different from the document dump executed by an online news property. Though we at Fox News cannot confirm CNN’s report, it is our observation that its correspondents followed journalistic standards and that neither they nor any other journalists should be subjected to belittling and delegitimizing by the president-elect of the United States.”

The statement is in reference to CNN’s reporting on a dossier from top intelligence officials concerning Russia’s compromising information on Trump’s activity. Instead of publishing the 35-page document, as the website BuzzFeed did, CNN offered exclusive details and reporting on the matter. The media outlet defended its own coverage, releasing a statement.

“CNN’s decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than BuzzFeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos,” the network said. “Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticized our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.”

Still, at his first press conference since July, on January 11, 2017, Donald Trump called out CNN, accusing the outlet of spreading “fake news” with their reporting and blocking their questions. After trying to persistently ask a question, Trump pointed at Jim saying, “Don’t be rude. I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news.”

He then took to Twitter, writing, “@CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS because their ratings are tanking since election and their credibility will soon be gone!”

The silencing of the press is unacceptable and unconstitutional. Shep Smith is absolutely correct in his response.

