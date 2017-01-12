Serena Williams is a mean dancing machine in her latest campaign for Berlei underwear! The tennis champ proved that she has just as much rhythm on the dance floor as she does on the court in the fun video. Click inside to check it out!

Forget Mick Jagger, Serena Williams, 35, has got some moves of her own! We may know the athlete as a force to be reckoned with on the tennis court, but we wouldn’t like to try our luck against Serena in a dance off either. The champion is an ambassador of Berlei underwear, and in honor of the brand’s new campaign #DoItForYourself, Serena starred in a vibrant video shoot on Jan. 11!

In the video, Serena was captured wearing a sexy bra and sheer tights that showed off her toned booty! SO hot! And as a rendition of Billy Idol’s 1980 hit, “Dancing With Myself” played in the background, the star let loose and lets her feet lead the way. The 1-minute video shows Serena fearlessly twirling, leaping, and grooving around a vacant dance studio. Okay, we’ve seen the champ’s moves in Beyonce’s, 35, “Sorry” music video in the past, but this video takes her skills to a whole other level! If Serena wasn’t so amazing at tennis, we would definitely suggest she pick up a career in dancing!

In behind the scenes footage for her video shoot, Serena spoke about the freedom she experiences when she dances. “I’ve been training my whole life since as long as I can remember actually. On the tennis court, it’s like this is right, this is what you do, this is what you don’t do,” she explained. “Now with dance, it’s like oh I can do that, I can relax. I don’t have to be so strict and so disciplined.”

Serena also shared the video on her Instagram account on Jan. 12, in which she elaborated on the campaign was so inspiring to her. “Sometimes we are all so serious and we forget to have fun – and I know that’s me a lot of the time, but it’s so important to have passions in your life that are just for you,” she wrote. “I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go. What do you do for you?” Serena definitely looked like she was having the time of her life! Keep grooving and living your life for you!

