Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Fans Freak Her Bare Butt Pic Means She’s In His New Video

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

OMG just hours after a photo of Selena Gomez flaunting her nearly naked butt was posted on Instagram, her rumored new boyfriend, The Weeknd, is set to release his video for ‘Party Monster’ — the song with lyrics about Sel’s ‘a**’! Could this mean she’s going to be in the music vid?! That’s what fans think!

When photos of Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, kissing surfaced on Jan. 11, many skeptics wondered if it was just a publicity stunt of sorts…and the whole thing is all starting to come together. That same night, photographer Mert Alas uploaded a photo of the 24-year-old posing half naked, flaunting her backside in nothing but a gold thong on Instagram — which is majorly coincidental, because on his song, “Party Monster,” The Weeknd raps that he wants an “a** like Selena,” and a music video for that track is dropping on Jan. 12!

Once the sexy photo was posted, fans immediately began buzzing that this could mean Sel herself is in the video, and Twitter totally exploded. Check out the reactions here:

If Selena will be in music video for Party Monster I'm definitely gonna die. — ️ ‏ㅤ (@gomeztruthfully) January 12, 2017

if Selena's in the Party Monster video, XO girls are gonna be in SHAMBLES — Kneeknee Leakes (@beammeupthotty) January 12, 2017

i feel like selena is in the party monster video — ㅤ (@badthingomez) January 12, 2017

imagine selena taking part in party monster music video 😭 — kate (@beersmelodies) January 12, 2017

I BET YALL SELENA IS GOING TO BE IN THE PARTY MONSTER MUSIC VIDEO ANSGAUAJABAAKA — sena (@jelenasmelody) January 12, 2017

Selena's gonna be in the Party Monster music video. Mark my words. — JOY (@BlessSelena) January 12, 2017

Of course, even if she is in the vid, this doesn’t mean the relationship isn’t the real deal, too. After all, Zayn Malik, 24, and Gigi Hadid, 21, are still going strong a YEAR after she appeared in his racy “Pillowtalk” video! Selena does look pretty chubby with the rapper in the PDA pics, wrapping her arms around his neck and even kissing him on the lips, so we’re definitely not counting out the possibility that something could be going on IRL between these two.

The Weeknd is no stranger to putting his girl in his music videos, either. Remember when his ex, Bella Hadid, 20, appeared in “In The Night”?! Unfortunately, that romance didn’t work out, and the pair broke up just a few months ago. The supermodel doesn’t seem too thrilled over her ex’s new relationship, either — she even unfollowed Selena on Instagram. YIKES!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena is going to be in The Weeknd’s video?

