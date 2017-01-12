Selena Gomez Strips Down & Flaunts Bare Butt In Tiny Gold Thong — Sexy Pic

Courtesy of Mert Alas/Instagram

Well hello, gorgeous! Selena Gomez is baring all in this new Instagram photo, showing off her enviable figure and even revealing her butt cheeks for the camera. What could this be for?!

Selena Gomez, 24, is getting back into the spotlight little by little after her months in treatment, but it’s not a full comeback until there’s a new racy photo of you online, right?! Photographer Mert Alas snapped the sexy shot, which shows Selena gazing at herself in the mirror, with a towel falling off her nearly naked body. Wearing nothing but a teeny, tiny gold thong, Sel’s bare butt is completely on display…and she looks INCREDIBLE!

This new pic comes just hours after photos surfaced of the 24-year-old getting cozy with The Weeknd outside Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. In the shots, the two have their arms wrapped around each other and even share some kisses! Interestingly, The Weeknd has a song called “Party Monster” on his latest album Starboy, and on the track, he raps about wanting an “a** shaped like Selena.” Ummm…kind of coincidental timing for Sel to post a pic of her butt, no?! Maybe she’ll even be in the rapper’s video that comes out on Jan. 12?

It’s unclear exactly when this pic was taken, but from the hair length and fact that there’s no indication it’s a throwback, we’re assuming it was snapped pretty recently!

The Weeknd is the first guy we’ve seen Selena flaunt PDA with in several months, and as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, she’s already very into him. “She finds him charming and is enamored by the person he is and the way he presents himself to her,” an insider told us. Awww!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this pic of Selena — super hot or totally inappropriate? What do you think it’s for?

