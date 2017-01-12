Chris Brown Teaches Royalty, 2, To Swim & It’ll Melt Your Heart — Precious Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Okay, now this is beyond sweet! While we don’t always see Chris Brown’s soft side, when we DO, he’s usually with his adorable baby daughter Royalty. And one of his latest Insta pics is no exception. In the super cute snapshot, Chris lovingly holds Royalty in the water while he teaches her to swim — aw! It doesn’t get much more precious than that.

Talk about a doting dad! Chris Brown, 27, may appear to have a rough exterior, but take just one look at this adorable photo of him and his daughter Royalty Brown, 2, and you’ll realize he can be quite a softie! After the rapper posted the pic of himself swimming with little Royalty on Jan. 11, our hearts completely melted — I mean, just LOOK at his daughter’s sweet little face.

In the pic, Chis is holding the youngster in his arms while wading through the water — presumably in a swimming pool — while Royalty has the most priceless expression. The little cutie has her tongue sticking out as she’s trying her best to doggy paddle with daddy. How sweet is THAT? And we’re not the only ones who have completely fallen in love with this photo.

“Chris you are a Great Dad!! Keep up the Good work!!!,” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “Awww sooo cuuuteee 😰💕.” And we could not agree more. Chris posted a few other Instagram pics from that same day, all featuring little Royalty playing in some form of water at what looks like an outdoor children’s party. Being a man of few words though, the artist did not caption the pics. But in all honesty, these photos are so cute they totally speak for themselves!

There’s no question Chris is completely in love with his baby girl. In fact, not only did Chris post those water pics of her on Jan. 11, but he also shared a black-and-white photo of her having a sweet playdate with Blac Chyna, 28, and Tyga‘s, 27, son King Cairo, 4. In the image, Royalty and King sit in a toy car together looking completely adorable. What a proud papa!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers –do you love seeing a softer side of Chris when he’s with Royalty? Isn’t this pic the cutest?

