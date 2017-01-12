FameFlyNet

This is absolutely horrifying! Caught in the middle of a nasty custody battle, Paula Patton claims ex-hubby Robin Thicke ‘punched’ their six year old son, Julian, according to a new report. Find out what the tell-all court documents had to say, right here!

We hate to say this, but Robin Thicke, 39, and Paula Patton‘s, 41, custody battle has really taken a turn for the worse. Nobody expected it would ever get this nasty…yet here we are. The Hitch actress reportedly came forth with shocking claims on Jan. 12 as she fights for the custody of 6-year old son Julian, saying Robin ‘spanked and punched’ his boy. This terrible accusation stems from a TMZ report that claims Julian reported the spanking behavior to his school. Then, on Jan. 3, the school contacted L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services.

Tragically, the court documents tell a similar story. “Julian is scared of you,” wrote Paula in the paperwork, according to TMZ. The docs also claim Julian told Paula about the “really hard” spanking before turning to the school. Julian reportedly demonstrated just how hard the “Blurred Lines” singer hit him, forcing Paula to yell out, “ow!” Strangely, Robin didn’t exactly deny the accusations, writing, “On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt,” in the legal docs.

We’re not trying to take sides, but this type of drama is the last thing Robin needs right now. You may recall that his dad, Alan Thicke, passed away on Dec. 13, 2017. Robin must have been devastated, and is probably still grieving at this point. If you’re wondering if Paula attended his funeral, the Billboard award winner claims she didn’t in the legal docs. Hopefully they resolve their issues ASAP — for Julian’s sake!

