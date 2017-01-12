Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Getting Engaged This Year? He’s ‘Truly In Love’

Rex/Shutterstock

Love is in the air! Friends close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say that not only are they ‘in love’, but that a quick engagement wouldn’t surprise them one bit.

Meghan Markle, 35, may be the one woman who has finally tamed the royal bachelor, Prince Harry, 32. Despite the fact that they remain extremely private, sources close to the couple tells E! Online that things are going extremely well — and this could be the real deal for both of them!

“Harry is truly in love,” a source shared, gushing over the latest royal romance. “They’re very serious.”

As if that wasn’t enough to have you squealing in delight for Prince Harry, relationship insiders are also saying that they would not be surprised if Prince Harry popped the question “sometime this year.” Whoa!

Prince Harry and Los Angeles-born Meghan were first reported as a couple in October 2016, which was four months after they first met in Toronto, Canada in May. Although they weren’t able to spend their first Christmas together, reports claim they enjoyed New Year’s Eve in London, England. Shortly after, the hot new couple hopped on a private jet to Norway to see the Northern Lights, which might just be the most romantic vacation destination in the world!

While we patiently wait for an engagement, we can enjoy seeing pictures of them wearing matching bracelets! Plus, there’s plenty of time to daydream all about what their royal wedding will look like!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Prince Harry and Meghan possibly getting engaged in 2017? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.