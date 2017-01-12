Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Divorce Has ‘Bonded’ Older Sons Pax & Maddox

FameFlyNet, Rex/Shutterstock

While Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s divorce has undoubtedly been tough on their 6 kids, at least the youngsters have each other! And nothing could be more true for sons Maddox & Pax Jolie-Pitt, who, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned, have been inseparable for the past few months. How cute is that? Find out here how their special bond has grown even tighter.

Angelina Jolie, 41, filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, 53, on Sept. 19, even asking for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of the six children Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and twins Vivienne & Knox, 8. But while something like that easily could have pulled the siblings apart, apparently it’s had the opposite effect on Brangelina’s youngsters!

“Brad and Angelina’s divorce has bonded the older children who are now closer than ever, specifically Pax and Maddox,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The older boys are spending more time together and are each other’s best friends.” Aw! These two certainly sound as thick as thieves, and part of that has to do with their parents.

“The brothers are at an age and in a place where they do not want to be around Mom and Dad but instead have been together almost all day, everyday, since the divorce,” our source added. “Pax & Maddox also have some of the same mutual friends whom they have been leaning on and goofing around with more in the last few months.”

We love seeing a silver lining come out of such an unfortunate family circumstance. “Whether it is listening to music or going out for sushi, Pax, Maddox, and a few close friends, have been getting through the tough family times together.” Hopefully things get better for the Jolie-Pitt family soon though as Brad and Angie have decided to start playing nice in court with each other.

In fact, the two released a joint statement on Jan. 9 revealing that “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.” Now that’s certainly a step in the right direction!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think it’s sweet Maddox and Pax are BFFs?

