Paris Jackson Livid Over Casting Of Michael In ‘Urban Myths’: ‘It Makes Me Want To Vomit’

Paris Jackson is so insulted over the casting of Joseph Fiennes as her late father Michael Jackson in the new made-for-television movie ‘Urban Myths’ that she’s actually come out saying it makes her ‘want to vomit.’ Yikes! Get all the details here!

Paris Jackson, 18, is straight up pissed after seeing the first pics of Caucasian actor Joseph Fiennes, 46, in the role of her African American pop legend father Michael Jackson in the upcoming television film, Urban Myths. “I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” Michael’s daughter tweeted on Jan. 11, after many Twitter users asked her for her thoughts on the portrayal of her late father.

@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

@soledadobrien Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect. https://t.co/WKCiwOqPpN — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 11, 2017

That tweet came shortly after Michael’s nephew Taj Jackson, 43, chimed in with his thoughts. “Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect,” Taj tweeted. Taj and Paris are clearly more than a little upset about Joseph playing the “Beat It” singer in the flick, that follows Elizabeth Taylor (Stockard Channing), Marlon Brando (Brian Cox) and Michael on a road trip from New York City to Ohio after the Sept. 11 attacks.

But Paris and Taj aren’t alone in their annoyance over the “offensive” depiction of Michael, as fans of the singer actually started a petition to boycott the upcoming film. “It’s easy to see why the story would make a compelling film—but it’s harder to understand why the actor best known for his role in Shakespeare in Love was the first choice to play one of the world’s most iconic black musicians,” the petition, which is close to nearing its goal of 25,000 signatures, states.

