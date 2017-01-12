You can file this under TMI! Everyone knows about the odd-couple friendship between Miley Cyrus and Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, but turns out their friendship is even more bizarre than anyone suspected! How bizarre? Well, how about peeing selfies bizarre? Yep, really.

When news broke that Miley Cyrus and Wayne Coyne had struck up a close friendship and were best buddies, minds boggled. Because, let’s face it, a then-20-year-old former Disney star and the middle aged lead singer of The Flaming Lips make for a strange BFF combo, to say the least. But, turns out, their friendship is even more out-there than anyone ever imagined.

The 55-year-old opened up about his relationship with 24-year-old Miley in a new interview with British newspaper The Guardian — and, well, it’s not for the faint of heart! In addition to peeing selfies, the rocker spills on the unbelievable amount of texts he and Miley send to each other daily, as well as dishing on the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s drug habits. Oh my!

“[Since first making contact on Twitter], we’ve texted each other every day,” Wayne tells The Guardian. “I’ll say: ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re in each other’s lives.” We’re going to go out on a limb here and guess he’s not referring to the peeing selfies when he says 1,000 times a day — because, well, that would hint at poor Miley suffering from some very extreme bladder issues.

Wayne goes on to talk about how Miley has introduced him to a bunch of her hip young friends over the course of their friendship, including rapper A$AP Rocky — before revealing her penchant for hallucinogenics. Hmm….anyone shocked?!! “[A$AP Rocky] just got a new set of gold teeth, braces things, and he was talking about taking acid,” Wayne tells The Guardian.

“In between, Miley was whispering: ‘He’s never really taken acid. He’s just saying that because he wants to write music about taking acid.’ He would keep talking and she would go: ‘He doesn’t know anything about acid.’ She’d know. Cyrus has done acid plenty.” Oh boy, look away Billy Ray! Meanwhile, the unlikely BFFs continue to make sweet sweet music together. Miley is featured on the Flaming Lips’ new song, “We Are Family” which is off of their upcoming album, OCZY MLODY, out Jan 13.

