Stevie Wonder Serenades Michelle Obama On Final ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

Could this be any more epic? Michelle Obama’s favorite artist Stevie Wonder gave her an incredible serenade in her final appearance as First Lady on ‘The Tonight Show’ Jan. 11. Keep reading for how he changed the lyrics to one of his classic songs to devote it to our beloved Michelle.

First Lady Michelle Obama, 52, got the epic of all send-offs during her final late night show appearance on The Tonight Show Jan. 11. Her favorite artist Stevie Wonder, 66, was there to perform a medley of his songs, but he changed the lyrics to “My Cherie Amour” to “My Michelle Amour” to honor her. It was so moving and profound that it brought cheers from the audience and praise from Michelle. She said after his amazing set that one of the deal breakers in her dating President Barack Obama, 55, was that he was a Stevie fan and knew how to play basketball.

▶️ #StevieWonder serenades our First Lady #MichelleObama on @fallontonight with a special remix. A video posted by B. Scott (@lovebscott) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:26pm PST

Michelle got the most warm and amazing send off from host Jimmy Fallon, 42, as he brought in a tuxedo clad Jerry Seinfeld, 62, and Dave Chappelle, 43, who showed up to play a game of “Catch Phrase” with Michelle and Jimmy. Of course they won the game, thanks to the comedians accidentally giving out words for their clues. But it was Stevie’s tribute that capped off a remarkable night. He said that he first performed for the couple when Barack was an Illinois Senator with dreams of the White House and that he was so happy that his mission to become president became a reality. Michelle sweetly went over and hugged him after his touching piano tribute.

Stevie played at the couple’s Inaugural Ball in 2009 and his “Signed, Sealed Delivered I’m Yours” was the song that the pair walked out to in 2008 and 2012 upon Obama’s first and second term win. It’s so great to see their friendship come full circle like this.

