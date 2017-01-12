Michelle Obama Devastated About Leaving The White House: ‘I Feel Like Crying Right Now’

Image Courtesy of NBC

Michelle Obama made her final appearance as First Lady on ‘The Tonight Show’ Jan. 11 and Jimmy Fallon gave her the mother of all send-offs including a serenade from Stevie Wonder! Keep reading for how she’s getting misty about finally leaving the White House.

Goddess! Michelle Obama, 52, stopped by to chat with Jimmy Fallon, 42, one last time before President Barack Obama, 55, leaves office. She’s always so brilliant and witty and her Jan. 11 appearance was no exception. She looked so glam in a stylish black dress and shiny silver heels.

Michelle is getting weepy about leaving White House, as she admitted, “I feel like crying right now. I did not think it was going to be this emotional. I thought eight years was enough.” It’s not just her, but the entire First Family who are feeling sentimental. “It’s been surprisingly emotional for all of us.”

Regarding her husband’s gushing words about her during his Jan. 10 farewell speech — which brought tears to HIS eyes — Michelle said that she kept it cool but 18-year-old daughter Malia couldn’t. “She looked over at me and said I’m going tor cry through the whole speech and I said ‘it’s okay.'” As for 15-year-old Sasha‘s absence from the big event, “She had a final. You know the Obamas, girl. Sorry. You’ve got to take your test. You can say goodbye later.” Harsh!

Michelle’s so gracious that she said she’s going to totally be there for the incoming Trump First Family when they take over the way that Laura Bush, 70, did for her. “I’m available for Melania and Ivanka for any advice. Families need to be protected in this. We’ll be able to help them as much as they want us.”

Before she came on to talk with the host, she did a super sweet segment where people off the street were brought in to tape “Thank you’s” to the First Lady, telling a portrait of Michelle what she meant to them. She and Jimmy secretly watched from behind a curtain before she came out to surprise and hug each fan!

While we’re bummed Michelle she didn’t do another amazing “Mom Dance” skit, she did have some fun alongside comedians Jerry Seinfeld, 62, and Dave Chapelle, 43, who showed up to play a game of “Catch Phrase” with Michelle and Jimmy teaming up and of course they came out victorious. Her favorite performer in the world Stevie Wonder, 66, serenaded Michelle with a medley of “Isn’t She Lovely” and “My Cherie Amour”, but he changed the lyrics to “My Michelle Amour” just for her. Awww! She’s the one that we adore too!

