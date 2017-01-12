Michelle Obama Stuns With Polished Bob During Final TV Appearance As First Lady

Courtesy of NBC

Michelle Obama made her final TV appearance at First Lady on Jan. 11 with one more gorgeous beauty look. Sitting down with Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show,’ Michelle sported a volumized curly bob and her classic soft smokey eye and glossy lip combo. Click ahead for all the details on Michelle’s latest look!

We’re not the only ones getting emotional about Michelle Obama‘s departure from the White House. The First Lady shared that she and her family are sad about leaving as well, as she sat down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon following husband President Barack Obama‘s farewell speech.

“I feel like crying right now. I did not think it was going to be this emotional,” Michelle shared. “I thought eight years was enough,” she said, adding “It’s been surprisingly emotional for all of us.” Emotions aside, Michelle looked just as polished as she always does, wearing a fitted long-sleeved black dress with zipper detailing.

To complete her look, Michelle wore her blunt bob cut styled into volumized curls, thanks to her hairstylist Johnny Wright. While she first styled the modern cut completely sleek and straight after debuting her new look in Dec., Michelle added soft curls to her bob for Obama’s farewell speech and her Tonight Show appearance.

For her makeup, Carl Ray kept it classic Michelle by showing off her flawless skin with flushed pink cheeks and a glossy pink lip. Playing up the eyes, Carl added a soft smokey look with a touch of dark liner, black mascara and neutral eyeshadow shades.

