Michelle Obama Stuns In Black Dress For Final TV Appearance As First Lady On ‘Tonight Show’

Courtesy of NBC

Michelle Obama made her final TV appearance as first lady & we’re heartbroken. She was the special guest on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,’ on Jan. 11, when she opted to wear a gorgeous black dress with silver zipper details & she looked flawless. What did you guys think of her outfit?

We are getting more and more distraught as the final days of the Obama presidency come to an end. We will miss president Barack Obama, 55, and first lady, Michelle Obama, 52, more than anything, but at least Michelle went out with a bang. She made her final TV appearance as first lady, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 11th, when she opted to wear a stunning black dress.

The main thing we will miss about Michelle in the White House, is her unprecedented style. She looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the late night show when she opted to wear a form-fitting black dress with amazing detail. The long-sleeve black frock was the perfect choice as it showed mourning, but it also had an edgy modern twist that we don’t usually see from her.

We’re obsessed with her entire somber look. The bodice of the dress was the best part, as it featured a blazer type style with a cool twist. The bodice featured an asymmetric overlap that was decorated with two silver zippers, while both sides under her arms had zippers as well.

The black frock resembled a coat dress, but it was actually a form-fitting number and was cinched in at the waist with a thin silver zipper belt, while the rest of the dress flowed out into a tight skirt that had a ruffled hem which ended just below the knee. The best part of her entire look, though, were her metallic silver pointy-toed pumps — we are obsessed!

We are loving Michelle’s entire outfit from head-to-toe and words cannot express how sad we are to see her leave the White House! What did you guys think of her outfit?

