Meek Mill Challenges Drake To Fight For $5 Million & Nicki Minaj Can Be The ‘Ring Girl’

OMG! Meek Mill shockingly challenged his longtime foe Drake to a fight on Jan. 12, claiming he’d enter the ring for a whopping $5 million payday. On top of that, the rapper said his ex Nicki Minaj can be the ‘ring girl.’ Click to watch!

The feud between Meek Mill, 29, and Drake, 30, lives on! The “Litty” rapper seemingly challenged his longtime nemesis to a fight on Jan. 12, claiming he’d accept the match for a $5 million payday. On top of that, Meek said his ex Nicki Minaj, 34, can watch the whole thing go down! Could this be a joke!? In the clip, he works out with a good buddy of his, before talking about the beef between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown. Their conversation quickly segues, leading Meek to make his jaw-dropping remarks. His friend says, “I’ll break Drizzy the f*ck up for $5 mill,” to which Meek responds, “Of course I would. And we gonna let Nicki be the ring girl.”

#PressPlay: #MeekMill says he'll fight #Drake for $5 mill and let #NickiMinaj be the ring leader 👀🤔 via @akadmiks A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

He continued, “I know I gotta work on my legs, they skinny as sh*t. Ya’ll would come and see that fight wouldn’t ya’ll? Ya’ll would spend $100 a ticket for that!” Meek’s definitely got a point, since we’re sure a line around the block would be an understatement. However, he could be joking about the possibility entirely, but those were definitely some fighting words! This comes at an even more bizarre time, since Drizzy recently seemed to bury the hatchet. On New Year’s Eve, the rapper said was performing “Back to Back” for the last time, which was his HUGE diss track!

It looks like Meek is wasting no time pursuing new business ventures, shortly after Nicki revealed they broke up on Jan. 5. He even seems to be in great spirits, partying with his friends and jamming to Drake’s music post-split. Drizzy has yet to comment on the video, but we’re guessing Nicki will stay hush-hush. “She isn’t going to respond to Meek on social media,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nicki’s channeling all her emotions into her music and it’s definitely helping her creativity. She’s going to call Meek out on all his bulls***, but in her music. That way, she’ll make money while she rips him — which is even better!”

