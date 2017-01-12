Marie Osmond Open To Performing At Inauguration: We Need To ‘Support’ Our President

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump may want to get on the phone and call up Marie Osmond if he still needs inauguration performers — because, unlike so many other singers, she’d actually accept. Marie admitted that she would have no problem singing at the induction ceremony, and here’s why!

“I think when it comes to our country, we need to unite,” Marie Osmond admitted to Yahoo Finance. “I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America. We should come together and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should.”

Marie explained that she and Donny Osmond haven’t been asked to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration yet, but she’d clearly be open to the idea. The singing duo is no stranger to performing at inauguration ceremonies, and have done so at several in the past, including Ronald Reagan’s 1981 induction into the White House. However, Marie confirmed she’ll be on vacation during Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, so even if Donald does call her up, she won’t be able to attend.

So far, Trump has had trouble securing a list of well-known talent to sing — the current performers include The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Jackie Evancho and The Rockettes. The 70-year-old has brushed off stars’ refusal to perform though, tweeting in December, “The so-called ‘A’ list eclebriteis are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary [Clinton]. NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

Of course, he didn’t say which “A-listers” were trying to get into his event, so we’re going to take that one with a grain of salt. However, it was reported on Jan. 11 that Caitlyn Jenner, 66, will be making an appearance.

HollywoodLifers, would you want to see Marie perform at Donald’s inauguration?

