OITNB Divorce: Lea DeLaria Splits With Fiancee Chelsea Fairless Days Before Wedding

Oh no! ‘OITNB’ star Lea DeLaria and her fiancee have called off their engagement only days before their wedding! Get the scoop here.

This is SO sad! Orange is the New Black star Lea DeLaria, 58, and her fiancee Chelsea Fairless, 31, have called off their engagement! The couple have reportedly decided to end their relationship after four years of being together.

Lea announced the news on Instagram on Jan. 11, in a heartfelt announcement to her fans. The actress shared a sweet engagement photo of the couple Photoshopped into a vintage image of Liza Minnelli and Michael Jackson. The couple looked absolutely gorgeous with Lea wearing a dapper suit, while Chelsea donned a fabulous gown with frill and a lot of beading. And attached to the pic was a lovely caption detailing their split. “Apparently this was an eerily prophetic choice of engagement photo as our relationship has since gone the way of David and Liza, with one small exception: our split is amicable,” Lea wrote in her post. “Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative.”

The actress also revealed that despite having gone their separate ways, the two have decided to remain friends! “We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other’s lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other,” she continued. “We would like to thank our incredible friends and families for their love and support. Xoxo.” OMG, that’s such good news!

The couple, who originally got engaged in Feb. 2015, were supposed to get married on Jan. 8, which was reportedly Lea’s parents’ wedding anniversary, according to Just Jared. We are are kind of bummed that a wedding was not in the future for them, but we are so happy to hear that Lea and Chelsea and still be close friends despite the break up. After all, it’s not everyday that you hear that happening! May the two have many years of friendship to come!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked to hear that Lea and Chelsea called off their engagement? Let us know in the comments below!

