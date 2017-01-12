Courtesy of Facebook

OMG! Did we just hear that correctly? In one of Lamar Odom’s first post-rehab interviews, he admits that he wants ‘his wife,’ Khloe Kardashian, BACK in his life! The former NBA star is clearly a man in love, and we have all the romantic details right here!

Better watch out Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom, 37, is lusting after your woman! After all their ups and down, the former Lakers athlete still has eyes for Khloe Kardashian, 32, ONLY! The Doctors sat down with Lamar in the most tell-all interview we’ve ever heard, and with just one simple answer, he managed to set the whole internet on fire. “When you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?” asked The Doctors to which Lamar replied, “Honestly, I want my wife back.” YOU CANNOT MAKE THIS STUFF UP!

This would all be oh-so romantic if Khloe wasn’t currently dating another basketball hunk, Tristan. Our sources have been telling us that the Good American designer is head over heels in love with Tristan, which sadly means she may not take Lamar back. Some reports even say Khloe wants to skip the step of marriage and jump right into having kids! Knowing that Tristan is an athlete, we’re willing to bet his competitive spirit is through the roof. He most likely would NOT want to lose Khloe to her ex-hubby!

That being said, Khloe has never stopped loving Lamar, but maybe not in the romantic way he’s hoping for. The former lovebirds’ divorce was finalized on Dec. 17, and ever since that day, Lamar’s been sad knowing she’s not in his life anymore. “He takes things really hard, whether it is something serious or something very little and minuscule,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Certainly sounds like he’s singing a happier tune these days!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Lamar wants Khloe back?! Do you think they’ll get back together?!

