Kim is heading to a competition on the Jan. 12 episode of ‘L.A. Hair’ and coming face-to-face with her rival. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, Kim throws all the shade at Gocha, calling her ‘shady’ and more! Click to WATCH!

When Jonathan Antin finds out that Kim Kimble, a.k.a. Beyonce’s longtime hair stylist, is competing against Gocha Hawkins in the fantasy hair competition, he can’t help but spill some tea. “I did a master cutting class and Gocha shows up at it,” he tells Kim in the EXCLUSIVE clip. He then goes on to reveal that Gocha copied his poster artwork he’d made for the cutting class.

“I don’t call her Go-Shady for nothing,” Kim says. “It’s easy for her to go ahead and copy someone else’s stuff instead of coming up with her own original idea — ’cause she has none.”

Kim, who recently launched her own haircare line, and Jonathan continue to talk about how Gocha is trying to make her way back up the ranks in L.A. and copying Jonathan’s idea for pop-ups around the city. Jonathan is shocked at what Gocha’s done but Kim’s not surprised at all. “Today, we both recognize foolishness when we see it,” Kim says at the end of the clip.

Talk about drama! Will Kim be able to defeat Gocha in the competition?! Kim’s sister and manager, Leah, is concerned that the risk of Kim losing to a no-name stylist could tarnish the Kimpire forever! Elsewhere in the episode, Kim selects her A Team, which includes Tiger, Stacey and Giorgio to go with her to style a music video shoot for Grammy Award-winning singer, Chrisette Michele.

The new episode of L.A. Hair, “Go Big or Go-Shady” will air Thursday, January 12, at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on? Let us know!