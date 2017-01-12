L.A. Chargers Mocked Online Over Their New Logo Reveal — See Hilarious Tweets

Courtesy of LA Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers debuted their new logo on Jan. 12, as they begin rebranding after their move from San Diego, and fans had a lot to say about it! Twitter ripped the team’s design to pieces in hilarious comments online. See the tweets!

After announcing the the NFL’s Chargers were relocating from San Diego to Los Angeles on Jan. 12, they immediately kicked their rebranding process into full gear! The team began changing their official social media accounts, and debuting their new logo, and man did the Internet have a lot to say about that!

“This new mark and fresh take on ‘LA’ is part of a larger identity campaign called ‘Fight for LA’ intended to convey the commitment of the Spanos family and entire Chargers organization to earn the respect and loyalty of Los Angeles football fans,” the team wrote in a press release. The new design illustrated an L with a jagged end that looks like a lightning bolt, intersecting an A.

Just glancing at the image, there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with it, but many fans noted how there was a striking resemblance to the Dodgers’ logo. “The LA Chargers logo looks like someone just peeped the Dodgers logo, clicked ‘italicize’ and turned it in. I’m sick,” one person said. Others put logos of both the Dodgers and the Chargers side-by-side to show the similarities.

Check out the funniest reactions, here:

The LA Chargers logo looks like some just peeped the Dodgers logo, clicked 'italicize' and turned it in. I'm sick pic.twitter.com/TzZoSSY4W1 — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) January 12, 2017

Just saw the LA Chargers logo. As bad as I am at art, I could've done that. #lachargers — Kevin S (@KevCLE20) January 12, 2017

The new Chargers logo looks like something I could make in Madden 13's team creator #Chargers — Dean Shaver (@DShav16) January 12, 2017

The Chargers' new logo looks like the logo of a football team in a movie where there's a football game but the movie isn't about football. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) January 12, 2017

This looks like when an agent creates a logo for an athlete so they can sell hats literally only he wears https://t.co/vxKfRCvAVD — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 12, 2017

Wow cool it looks like the @Dodgers have released a new logo too pic.twitter.com/3Y6gptzXxB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 12, 2017

CHARGERS: We need a new logo GRAPHIC DESIGNER: How much you looking to spend? CHARGERS: About $1.75 GRAPHIC DESIGNER: I got you pic.twitter.com/TgtiVmLcXC — Faux NFL Network™ (@FauxNFLnetwork) January 12, 2017

Some football fans blasted the team for their poor artistic decision. “The new Chargers logo looks like something I could make in Madden 13’s team creator,” wrote one fan. “Wtf is up with this new logo, as a loyal fan for years imma need something more saucy,” another person demanded. Ouch!

The new logo is probably just the beginning of the Chargers’ plans to revamp its team’s brand. In an official statement released on their website, owner Dean A. Spanos details what’s in store for the team in the new year. “We must earn the respect and support of LA football fans. We must get back to winning. And, we must make a meaningful contribution, not just on the field, but off the field as a leader and champion for the community,” he said. “The Chargers are determined to fight for LA and we are excited to get started.”

