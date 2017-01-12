Kylie Jenner Shows Off Sexy New Short Blonde Bob Hairdo — See Her Makeover

Image Courtesy of Snapchat, REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is a blonde bombshell! The reality star showed off her sexy, shorter hairdo on Jan. 12, returning back to her favorite light hue. Rocking a sleek and straight bob, Kylizzle looks hotter than ever. See her sizzling transformation!

No change is too drastic for Kylie Jenner! The 19-year-old makeup maven switched up her famous mane yet again on Jan. 12, showing off a sexy, shorter blonde bob via Snapchat. Rocking a sleek and straight style, Kylizzle looked sophisticated as can be. Luckily, she can probably switch back whenever, since it’s likely a chic wig! To give it the full effect, she even went all-out with her glam, opting for smokey eye shadow and bold brows. It’s only been two days since we last saw Kylie with her signature raven hued locks at Marie Claire‘s Image Maker Awards in LA.

🎥 @tokyostylez A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:11pm PST

Luckily, Ky effortlessly nails any hair color she tries. On top of that, she probably doesn’t have to worry too much about taking risks, since she owns a plethora of high-fashion wigs in several different colors. The KUWTK star first debuted a long blonde mane in Sept. 2016, before switching back to her roots on Nov. 23. She even documented the entire process, which takes a whole bunch of care, due to the use of chemicals in the dye. Kylie also thanked her colorist Tokyo Stylez for his “magic hands,” since he was able to pull off the transformation with ease!

Over the years, Kylie has tried out rose gold, dark black, bold blue, light green, bright orange and rainbow-colored locks! It’s likely going to be another huge year for the young star, who earned a whopping $18 million in 2016. With her successful Kylie Cosmetics line, first pop-up shop, in addition to her endorsements with big brands Pacsun, Topshop, Puma and Sinful Colors, she was able to earn the second highest amount in her famous family. Looking ahead, we know she’ll be treating her fans to even more edgy fashion trends and epic new hairstyles!

