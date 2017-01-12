Kimberly Schlapman: Little Big Town Star Reveals She Adopted A Baby Girl & Totally Stuns Fans

Courtesy of Instagram

Surprise! Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman is a two-time mom! The singer totally blew fans away when she unexpectedly announced she & her husband had adopted a precious baby girl over the holidays, and along with the big news, she even shared a pic of her newly expanded family! Talk about the perfect way to start 2017!

Little Big Town just got a little bit bigger! Making a surprise announcement via Instagram on Jan. 12, one of the country group’s members, Kimberly Schlapman, 47, revealed she and her husband Stephen have officially welcomed their second child! The two adopted an adorable baby girl named Dolly Grace, making their first child, daughter Daisy Pearl, 9, a big sis — aw!

“Kimberly and Steve were able to welcome home a baby girl in this new year with a successful domestic adoption,” a rep for the couple revealed. “Their daughter Daisy Pearl asked Santa for a baby for Christmas.” How sweet is THAT? Sharing a super sweet pic of their newly expanded family-of-four, Kimberly wrote on Instagram, “The New Year brought our family new love. We’re so excited to introduce you to Daisy’s little sister, Dolly Grace. ❤️.”

Kimberly and Stephen recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary so we can only imagine how thrilled they must be to now have a complete family! Another major branch of the country crooner’s family though is her Grammy-winning band, and after 18 years together, they’ve unsurprisingly gotten super close. “We’ve lived so much together that we really are family and always will be,” Kimberly revealed to People magazine back in 2015.

Little Big Town’s hits include “Girl Crush” and “Better Man,” but the blonde beauty doesn’t only sing. Kimberly also hosts a cooking show on the Great American Country network called Simply Southern, and she recently released a cookbook. Congrats again!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Kimberly secretly adopted a baby girl? Wish the happy family a congratulations below!

