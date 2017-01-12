Kim Kardashian: Will She Have To Face Attackers In Court & Relive Terrifying Robbery?

Courtesy of E!

Could Kim Kardashian’s robbery case actually make it to court without her having to face her attackers? Well, there’s new details in her investigation, and because of certain French laws, Kim’s case may take a shocking turn. Here’s what we know…

We’ve watched a lot of Law & Order, but we’ve never heard of a court case going down like this… Kim Kardashian, 36, will not have to venture back to Paris to testify against her attackers, according to TMZ, Jan. 11! Under French law, victims of a crime do not have to face their alleged perpetrators in court, as reported by the site. OMG.

In fact, the system apparently operates like this: A judge will actually conduct interviews outside the courtroom. And, get this — Judges will often travel long distances to interview crime victims, according to the site. French lawyers reportedly claim that Kim’s case meets the requirements for a judge to travel all the way to the U.S. to speak with her. WOW.

According to French law, alleged criminals do not have the right to cross-examine a victim… Therefore, the court dealings can be done in private, without the alleged criminals and/or their lawyers present, TMZ says. So, Kim may not have to relive her Paris robbery, entirely.

The latest in Kim’s investigation is this: 17 suspects were found in the Paris and French suburbs, Raincy and Vincenne, and were detained by officials in the early hours of Jan. 9, for questioning. According to multiple reports, Police tracked down their suspects by tapping phones and by grabbing DNA from the duct tape used to tie up Kim. After two of Kim’s limo drivers were reportedly arrested in Paris in relation to her robbery, they were allegedly let go without charges. Police reportedly believe they the five masked men who gagged, bound, and robbed Kim at gunpoint, stealing her 20-carat, $4 million diamond engagement ring and millions of dollars worth of jewelry, are in their suspect roster. The robbers are believed to be part of the black market, having ties to Antwerp, Belgium, which is apparently known for it’s illegal jewelry dealings.

As for Kim’s stolen engagement ring? — Well, while there were reports that she may have been able to retrieve her ring from Ye’, it’s apparently long gone. Since it’s been about three months since her jewels were stolen, her ring mostly likely disappeared right away. Not to mention, with a rare diamond that large, it’s probably long gone, according to reports.

With these latest breakthroughs in Kim’s investigation, she is in great spirits. As we previously told you, Kim is relieved police have tracked down suspects in her case. Not to mention, “Kim is off to an incredible start for 2017. She’s happier, healthier and getting back into the normal swing of things when it comes to her life,” an insider told us. In fact, she’s in Dubai right now on her first work trip of the new year! Scott Disick, 33, escorted Kim on her 16-hour flight, Jan. 11. She is set to appear at a makeup Masterclass on Jan. 13 with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. We’re glad she’s getting back to her old life!

