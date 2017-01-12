Kim Kardashian Robbery Suspect Charged: French Police Confirm Arrest

REX Shutterstock

At long last, some important headway in Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery case has been made! The first robbery suspect has been charged today, Jan. 12, according to French authorities, and he’s reportedly locked up as we speak. Get all of the details right here!

Kim Kardashian, 35, is finally seeing some justice! The first suspect, who has been identified as Yunice A. by French authorities, has been officially charged, police have confirmed to TMZ.

This means the 63-year-old man could be one of five who assisted in tying Kim up and holding her at gunpoint in October during that fateful Parisian night. Either way, he is the first of the seventeen men who were arrested in connection to the crime to be formally charged. Yunice A. is “facing charges of armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping and criminal association”, according to the outlet, and police “have also requested he stay locked up in their custody for the time being”.

As we previously told you, seventeen individual were detained on Jan. 9 after officials found them in suburbs Raincy and Vincenne, as the Paris Prosecutor confirmed. DNA was found at the crime scene, and it led to a surveillance operation. Of course, it took almost three months for the world to see this development, and we can’t imagine Kim’s relief that one of the suspects has finally been charged.

Prior to Yunice A.’s arrest, multiple outlets report that French authorities released three men and a woman, and ten suspects remain in custody. They were “beginning to admit their involvement” in the heist as this first arrest was made, a source close to the investigation told Daily Mail. As always, we’ll keep you updated!

