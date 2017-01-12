FameFlyNet

YASSS QUEEN! The super glam and cleavage baring Kim Kardashian has returned. After months away from the spotlight followed by outings in baggy hoodies, she’s returned for her first public appearance in all her fashionable skin-tight glory! We’ve got the video for you, right here!

Hallelujah! We’ve been waiting for this day for MONTHS now and finally the sexy and glamorous Kim Kardashian that we’ve come to know and love has returned. The 36-year-old style goddess showed off her famous cleavage for the first time since her Oct. 3 Paris armed robbery at the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai Jan. 12. Wearing a plunging black top, chic black jacket and matching pants along with a pair of lace-up ankle boots, she looked absolutely flawless! Of course she was swamped by paparazzi, who were clicking away for her first glammed up public appearance. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF KIM.

Kim’s bodyguards stayed nearby but not nearly as close as they have been in during her few outings in Los Angeles. It looks like she’s finally comfortable being back in the limelight, even waving to fans as she passed through the hotel lobby. It is SO great to see her confident and going back to her glamorous jet-set life. She even brought along family, as Scott Disick, 33, happily accompanied her on the trip where she’s set to host a make up master class with her beloved make up artist Mario Dedivanovic, 33.

The reality star became a total recluse in the months following her violent armed robbery in Paris, and only started resurfacing in public and on social media once 2017 got underway. But on Kim’s trips out in Los Angeles, she was always seen in baggy hoodies and totally dressed down, nothing like the skin baring racy wardrobe choices that we are all so used to. But she is BACK and all feels right with the world again!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Kim is finally returning to her flashy and stylish ways?

