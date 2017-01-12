The Kardashians are known for their strong family ties. So when Khloe Kardashian was faced with a game of ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’ on ‘The Late Late Show’ in which she could eat something nasty or answer an uncomfortable question about her family you’d think she’d take one for the team. Guess again!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, ended up revealing some really juicy tidbits to Late Late Show host James Corden, 38, when she came on the show on Jan. 11 and played a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” One of the absolute best things we learned during the game was how much she dislikes her 29-year-old brother Rob Kardashian‘s reality TV show.

James and Khloe played the game — one her sister Kendall Jenner, 21, also took part in when she appeared on the show — which has a very simple premise. You either choose to eat something really gross or answer a tough question. The nasty things included chicken feet, a 1,000-year-old egg, hot sauce, a fish eye, bird saliva, a scarab beetle, cod sperm and a sardine smoothie.

The Revenge Body star was served up cod sperm, along with her first question, which was what was her least fave show on E!, Rob & Chyna, I Am Cait or Sex With Brody. “I didn’t even know Sex With Brody was a show,” Khloe said to tons of laughter. “So I guess let’s say Sex With Brody,” she said. But, oh boy, was she not done there! “I mean, and Rob & Chyna. I’ll say two.” OUCH! Way to burn little bro and his fiancé and mother of his child, Blac Chyna, 28.

Khloe then went on to eat a fish eye rather than answer whether she thought O.J. Simpson killed his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, a case her late father Rob Kardashian worked on the defense team for. What an epic game that we’re so glad we didn’t miss!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Khloe’s appearance on the Late Late Show? Give us all your thoughts below!