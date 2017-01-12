Khloe Kardashian Ready For Baby With Tristan Thompson, She’s ‘Over Marriage’: Report

Courtesy of Instagram

Always an aunt, never a mom! After years of watching her family members have babies, Khloe Kardashian is apparently more than ready to get pregnant with BF Tristan Thompson’s child. And while, according to a new report, she can’t wait to start a family, there’s one major catch — she doesn’t want to get married…at least not yet! Find out her alleged plan here.

While Khloe Kardashian‘s, 32, boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 25, became a proud father on Dec. 12 with his ex Jordan Craig, Khloe apparently still yearns to start a family of her own with the NBA player. And according to Life & Style magazine, she thinks now is the perfect time to start trying for her first baby! “She wants to have a baby with Tristan right away and isn’t bothered by the fact that he just became a dad,” an insider revealed to the magazine.

Apparently Khloe is feeing sexier and stronger than ever and she thinks now has never been a better time to get pregnant. “Khloe feels healthier than ever and thinks this is the perfect time to try for a baby.” And although she and Tristan haven’t been an item for even a year yet — they began dating in August 2016 — Khloe is allegedly dead set on the basketball star.

“She’s telling everyone that Tristan’s the one,” the insider added. But although she loves Tristan, she’s apparently in no rush to formally tie the knot! “She’s over the whole idea of marriage for now,” the source explained. “She just wants to be a mom.” And we totally get that. After all, the reality star does make one amazing aunt, so we can only imagine how she’d be as a mother!

Baby or no baby though, one thing is clear — Khloe and Tristan are definitely head-over-heels for each other. Even James Corden, 38, noticed during the Jan. 11 episode of the comedian’s talkshow. Asking if she’s found love, Khloe told James’ audience, “I have [found love]. I am [in love]. I’m very happy.” Aw! Who knows, maybe the two have babies in their future sooner rather than later!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you see Khloe and Tristan starting a family together soon? Do you think they’re in it for the long haul?

