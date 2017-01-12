Khloe Kardashian is head over heels in love with Tristan Thompson. The reality star revealed in an all-new interview on the Jan. 11 edition of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ that she is already saying ‘I love you’ to Tristan. Seriously, can these two just get married already? Click to WATCH!

James Corden, 38, noticed that Khloe Kardashian, 32, looked happier than she’s ever been before and asked her if she’s found love. “I have [found love],” Khloe said, blushing.”I am [in love]. I’m very happy.”

So cute! He followed up and asked if she’s using the “L” word already. Khloe, who was on the show with Pharrell, 43, and Cameron Dallas, 22, didn’t deny it. James also made her admit who she’s in love with, and Khloe didn’t hesitate to say Tristan Thompson’s name! “It’s going good,” she added. “We use the ‘L’ word.”

Khloe and Tristan, 25, have been hot and heavy for months now, with Khloe frequently flying to Cleveland to spend time with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. They’re inseparable! Khloe admitted on her app she’s the “happiest she’s been in years.”

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Tristan has “no problem” being on Khloe’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and even thinks a Khloe and Tristan spinoff would be great. “He is open to sharing his life with Khloe with the world — when the NBA season is over, of course,” our source said.

This is Khloe’s first serious relationship since her James Harden, 27, breakup in Feb. 2016. Khloe’s divorce to ex Lamar Odom, 37, was finally finalized in Dec. 2016, leaving her free to marry Tristan if she wants. Has Khloe found the love of her life in Tristan? After seeing her gush about him, the answer seems to be yes!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Tristan will get married? Let us know!