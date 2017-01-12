Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom: Her ‘Heart Sank’ When He Professed His Love For Her

REX/Shutterstock

Lamar Odom shockingly admitted that he wants his ‘wife’ Khloe Kardashian back in his first post-rehab interview and she is totally devastated by his confession. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why her ‘heart sank’ when he professed his love.

Lamar Odom, 37, still misses his “wife” Khloe Kardashian, 32, and he’s hoping to win her heart back in 2017. The former NBA star sat down with The Doctors for an epic tell-all interview after his rehab stint, where he revealed that he’s hoping to right his wrongs with his ex. Unfortunately, the KUWTK star feels devastated about his shocking confession. “There was a time when Khloe would have died with delight hearing Lamar profess his love for her like that,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She would have dropped everything and ran to be with him. She waited for him to do just that a really long time. Even when she was with James [Harden] she would have dumped him. Sadly, he never got his act together and now that time has passed.”

Our source continued, “Khloe has officially moved on and is madly in love with Tristan [Thompson]. He’s everything she loves in a man and she’s not going to throw that away for Lamar. She wishes Lamar nothing but love and is proud he’s cleaning himself up, but they are over.” Khloe and Lamar finalized their divorce on Dec. 17, four years after she initially filed. After seven years of marriage, makeups and breakups, the exes decided in May 2016 that they would get an official divorce. Since then, things have really been heating up between her and Tristan.

Lamar nearly broke the internet when he appeared on The Doctors, after making a shocking admission. “When you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?” they asked, to which he replied, “Honestly, I want my wife back.” The former Lakers star was last spotted in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5, where he also talked about his cordial relationship with Khloe and the Kardashians. It seems he’s ready to start fresh this year, since he’s also pursuing a reality TV gig that will document his road to recovery. We’re just glad to see him making strides!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe will ever give Lamar another chance? Let us know!

