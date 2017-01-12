Khloe Kardashian Talks Her Biggest Body Insecurity — Exclusive Interview

Courtesy of Mike Rosenthal

Khloe Kardashian just landed another fitness gig! The reality TV star-turned-fitness buff announced her partnership with Protein World, and shared exactly how she made over her body. Keep reading to see what Khloe said about her workout routine, diet and biggest body insecurity.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, completely dedicated herself to a healthier lifestyle over the past few years, and her newest projects reflect her new focus on fitness. Premiering her Revenge Body TV show E! on Jan. 12, Khloe also became the global spokesperson for Protein World.

Partnering with Protein World on a 30-Day Challenge, Khloe exclusively shared with HollywoodLife the secrets behind her own body transformation:

1) What are your three workout essentials?

“My jump rope, ab roller [and] weight lifting gloves — these are a must!”

2) What part of training have you grown to love?

“My arms used to be my biggest insecurity on my body. They would never tone up and they were mushy and fat with absolutely no structure. Now I have defined arms and it’s almost like my trophy that I’m allowed to show off. It sounds so silly but I’ve worked so hard on being able to feel comfortable wearing a T-shirt or tank top. Getting my arms to this point took a lot of training and eating right. I never thought I would say that I actually I am proud of my arms and I enjoy working them out. I do a ton of tricep work on them and if I’m on the road I do push ups or dips just in my hotel room.”

3) What’s one of your fitness tips?

“Lemon water is a huge thing for me. I drink at least 3 to 4 liters of water a day. Sometimes that gets incredibly boring, so adding lemon to your water really helps you consume it easier.”

4) What’s your greatest accomplishment since starting a fitness routine?

“I think what brings me the greatest satisfaction is setting out a goal and actually achieving it. I was always told that I could never be a certain size or that I could never look a certain way and that really got to me. I started to believe what everybody else told me. But then one day something inside of me didn’t want to be defined by somebody else’s perception or vision of me. Satisfaction is feeling comfortable in your clothes and knowing that you put in this work and effort and you, all by yourself, got yourself to where you are right now.”

5) Is there anything about your routine that you think people would be surprised by?

“I think people would be surprised to know that I do reward myself. Yes, I am on a diet most of the time, but I don’t deprive myself. I believe in giving your taste buds what they want in moderation. Of course, not every day, but I do believe in not depriving yourself.”



