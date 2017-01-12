Well, this is gross! Khloe Kardashian downed a real fish eye on James Corden’s show just to avoid having to answer a question about OJ Simpson. Click inside to WATCH!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, sure knows how to avoid answering awkward questions! On The Late, Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, January 11, things got a little fishy for the KUWTK star. During the game “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” James asks her the most uncomfortable question ever — and Khloe opts to eat the disgusting fish eye he’s placed in front of her instead!

It all goes down at the 4:30 mark in the video above, when James picks up a question card and immediately freaks out over what he reads. His reaction makes Khloe nervous, and after a lengthy giggle fit James finally asks the question: “Do you think OJ did it?”

Khloe’s reaction is absolutely priceless. Her jaw drops as the crowd roars in the background, and after a moment of laughter Khloe finds herself staring at the fish eye in front of her. Oh, no!

“Oh my God, it f–king jiggles,” Khloe says in disgust while trying to pick the fish eye up. However, James is a good sport and totally cheers her on by saying, “You got this. You got this!”

Khloe tries to put the squishy, dripping fish eye in her mouth a few times but keeps hesitating — and then finally she screams and just eats it. It’s a pretty gross moment, but thankfully she’s got a glass of water to quickly rinse her mouth and spit into the bucket next to her. Hey, we don’t blame her!

