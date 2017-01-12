Karlie Kloss Named Face Of Carolina Herrera’s New Scent — See The Campaign

Image Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Designer Carolina Herrera is bringing fragrance back to her fashion brand, and she tapped Karlie Kloss to star as the face of the campaign! Click ahead for all the details on the Good Girl fragrance.

“It’s so good to be bad,” is the tagline for Carolina Herrera‘s newest fragrance, Good Girl. And if Karlie Kloss‘ campaign is anything to go by, we have to agree. Launching the brand’s first fragrance in a decade, Good Girl is inspired by the duality of modern women — combining femininity with mystery.

Speaking with our sister site, WWD, creative director Carolina Herrera Baez said, “It’s inspired by interviews that my mother has done. She has always said that mystery is one of the most important qualities a woman can have. There is nothing more boring than an open book. She loves the idea of mystery and naughtiness — but goodness — in a woman. This is where this all came from. We can be both good and naughty; it’s the yin and yang,” she explained.

Exclusive to Macy’s, for such a modern take on fragrance, it only seemed right that Karlie would serve as the scent’s face. Seamlessly combining her modeling career (she’s been walking in Carolina Herrera’s show since 2008!) with her studies in computer science and software engineering, Karlie is definitely a modern woman.

To create a scent to match both sides of a woman’s personality, Good Girl combines bright notes like tuberose and jasmine with darker, more complex notes of tonka bean and cacao. For the perfect finishing touch, Carolina opted to have the scent packaged in a stiletto-shaped, midnight blue glass bottle.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Karlie’s new gig? Will you be purchasing Good Girl?

