Kanye West Wants To Fly To Paris To See ‘Punks Who Terrified’ Kim Kardashian

The thugs that allegedly robbed Kim Kardashian may have more than a judge to face should there be a trial. That’s because Kanye West wants to fly to Paris to see the ‘punks who terrified’ Kim to unleash his wrath on them face-to-face. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

If you mess with Kim Kardashian, 36, you’re messing with the entire Kardashian clan including her man Kanye West, 39. Yeezy’s elated that the suspects who allegedly stole Kim’s jewels have been charged. But before they face a judge and potentially go to jail for years on in, Kanye wants them to face him first!

“Kim may be terrified to face the people who robbed her, but Kanye sure is hell isn’t,” a source close to the “New Slaves” rapper revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “He wants to go to Paris and get a good look at those punks who terrified his wife and give them a piece of his mind. He’s got a lot to say to them,” the source added.

“He’d love nothing more than to unleash his wrath on those bastards and give them that good stare down that Kanye’s known for. He doesn’t know much about Paris law,” the source continued, “but he’d love to be there when the judge bangs the gavel and sentence those suckers to years in jail.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kim was terrified that she would have to see the criminals who allegedly robbed her. And luckily for the reality television star she won’t! TMZ reported on Jan. 12 the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will not have to step foot in the same building as the alleged robbers. The publication reports that under French law, victims of crimes such as this don’t have to see the bad guys in court.

