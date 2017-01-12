Justin Bieber & Patrick Schwarzenegger Have A Shirtless Bro-Fest — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Wait, since when are these two friends?! Justin Bieber and Patrick Schwarzenegger showed off their new bromance by posing shirtless together (obviously) during a trip to the Bahamas!

Justin Bieber, 22, is having the time of his life in the Bahamas, and he’s got a cool new buddy to chill with during the trip: Patrick Schwarzenegger, 23. The buds were spotted showing off their shirtless bodies while hanging out at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, posing on two rope swings. Hot!

Justin and Patrick were wearing nearly identical outfits, as they both rocked swim shorts and straw fedoras while going barefoot. In between them was a painted logo for Casamigos, the tequila brand owned by Uber A-lister George Clooney. There’s a whole lot of star power in this one little pic!

Even though Justin no longer has a personal Instagram account to share photos on, Patrick has been sharing plenty on his own. On January 6 he posted an incredible selfie, showing himself in an infinity pool with the sun setting over the ocean in the background. On January 9 he posted another photo, this one just showing the silhouettes of three young guys watching another stunning sunset, though it’s unclear if Patrick or even Justin are in the pic. Check it out below:

2017 A photo posted by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Did YOU know that Justin and Patrick were friends? Do YOU think they should hang out more often? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.