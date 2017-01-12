Courtesy of Guess/Flaunt Magazine

It’s not every day that two Hollywood brothers can sit down and compare underwear photos… However, Nick and Joe Jonas can! Well, we did the same and determined that the two stars are in a battle of the bulges match! Now, YOU need to decide which brother really showed out in their underwear photos…

Joe, 27, and Nick Jonas, 24, are arguably two of Hollywood’s hottest siblings, ever! With sultry voices that melt girls’ hearts, to their charming ways, and rocking bodies, the brothers really know how to flaunt what they’ve got! And, that’s exactly what they did in two separate, steamy photoshoots! Now, we need YOUR help deciding which brother will win the bulge battle! SO, cast your vote, right here!

Joe recently made his modeling debut, Jan. 11, as the newest star of Guess’ latest campaign — The brand’s first-ever Hero men’s underwear line. The campaign also features Guess gal, Charlotte McKinney, 23, who can be seen cozying up to Joe in just a Guess bra and underwear!

The singer has honestly NEVER looked hotter! In the photos, his rock-hard abs and toned body is covered in oil. He modeled multiple pairs of the brand’s new Hero underwear, and while we couldn’t keep our eyes off of his abs, we couldn’t help but notice that he rivaled his brothers 2014 half naked photos…

How could anyone forget Nick’s 2014 photoshoot for Flaunt magazine? He recreated Mark Wahlberg‘s popular 1992 Calvin Klein underwear ad, where he rocked white Calvin’s and jeans at his ankles, while holding his, well, you know… goods. His only accessory was a black snapback, and we seriously couldn’t stop swooning over the sexy pics. Nick was just 22-years-old when he stripped down for the mag, and it’s still one of the most buzzed about photoshoots to this day. So, did Joe just outshine his bro for the sexiest underwear bulge photoshoot?!

We just can’t decide — That’s why we need YOU to vote! Do you think Joe won the bulge battle with his oiled-up body, toned abs and gorgeous model on his arm? OR, do you think Nick should keep his bulge title, and remain the hottest Jonas brother? We mean, recreating Mark’s iconic ad was seriously jaw-dropping. Nick bit his lip and grabbed his you know what, and fans were left in awe!

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and vote in our poll, above!

HollywoodLifers, did you vote?! Tell us below!

