Joe Biden: Watch Tearful Acceptance Of Medal Of Freedom From President Obama

This may be the most touching moment of President Barack Obama’s final days in the White House. The POTUS wanted to find a way to honor his right-hand man and “brother” Joe Biden, 74, before leaving office, and he did it the best way possible… but presenting him with the highest civilian honor possible: the Medal of Freedom. In a heartfelt speech on Jan. 12, Joe accepted the award with tears in his eyes, and obvious love in his heart. Watch the whole thing above if you missed any of it!

Joe started off by revealing that he was told that he, Barack and Michelle were meeting to have a toast and celebrate “what an incredible journey it’s been” before he got the shock of a lifetime. “I don’t deserve this, but I know it came from the president’s heart,” he said with tears welling in his eyes. “This gives the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance.” Lol!

Joe also took the time to send his love to Michelle Obama, who worked harder than any other first lady in history during her time in the White House. “Michelle is the finest first lady in my view that has ever served in the office,” he said, again becoming very emotional. We’re definitely going to miss this sweet, classy, grateful and hard-working man, and can only hope that he stays in the public sphere, and maybe even runs for president himself one day. Thanks for everything, Joe!

